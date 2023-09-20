J&K | Week-Long Anti-Militancy Operation In Anantnag Ends

SRINAGAR, Sep 20: The week-long anti-militancy operation in the dense forest area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district has concluded, the Army said on Wednesday.

At least six people, including an Army Colonel, a Major, a Deputy Superintendent of J&K Police, and a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, were killed during the week-long operation in the Gadole area of Kokernag. Two decorated Army officers and a police officer were killed in the initial gun battle on September 13.

The Army said the joint operation by the police and Army has concluded in Anantnag.

“A joint operation was conducted from September 13–19 by #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolice in the area of Garol, Anantnag, based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of terrorists. The first contact was established on September 13, resulting in a firefight and a prolonged operation that continued until September 19. Two terrorists have been eliminated along with the recovery of 02xAK rifles, 01xPistol, and other war-like stores,” the Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps posted on X.

“#ChinarCorps salutes the supreme valour & sacrifice of Col Manpreet Singh, SM, DySP Humayun Bhat, Maj Aashish Dhonchak, SM and Sep Pardeep Singh, who laid down their lives in service of the nation in the highest traditions of the Indian Army and JKP. Joint operations have been concluded,” it added.

On Tuesday, Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said the operation in the forest area had not been called off as large stretches were yet to be searched for unexploded shells and possibly the body of another militant. (Agencies)