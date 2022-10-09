J&K | Waqf Chairperson Andrabi led Milad procession in Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 9: For the first time in the history, Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board took out a procession led by its Chairperson Darakshan Andrabi on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW) in Srinagar on Sunday.

Andrabi accompanied by several religious preachers and a large number of devotees led the Milad procession from Nigeen Club to the nearby shrine of Hazratbal housing the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Talking to mediapersons on the occasion, Andrabi wished the whole world especially the people of Kashmir on the auspicious occasion and said Allah has created the world, sun and moon and the Waqf Board would celebrate the day with great enthusiasm.

She said all the Muslims and people who believe on humanity should celebrate the Eid-e-Milad and follow the path of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). She said it is the duty of the Waqf Board that such a procession is taken out in future also to celebrate the occasion.

Meanwhile, Division Commissioner P K Pole wished the people of Kashmir on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad.

Pole visited the holy Shrine of Hazratbal to pay obeisance today and took stock of the arrangements put in place for the visiting devotees.

He said adequate arrangements of transport, water supply and cleanliness of the area around the shrine has been put in place for the occasion.

He urged the people to keep praying for the continuous peace and prosperity for Kashmir valley. (Agencies)