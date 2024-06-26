J&K | Two Terrorists Killed, Cop Injured In Doda Gunfight

JAMMU, June 26: Two terrorists were neutralised and a police personnel injured in a gunfight on Wednesday between a group of terrorists and security forces in Gandoh area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Official sources said that acting on a tip off, security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) earlier.

The joint team of Police and Army was fired upon by the hiding terrorists triggering the encounter this morning and it was still underway.

“Two terrorists have been killed but their bodies are yet to be recovered as the operation is in progress. Presence of more terrorists cannot be ruled out,” they said.

One police personnel have also suffered injuries in the gun battle they added.

Security forces on June 11-12 launched a combing operation in the Chattergala area of Bhaderwah and Tanta Top area of Gundoh following two terror-related incidents.

On June 11, five army soldiers and one SPO of J&K Police were injured when terrorists fired upon them at Chattergala on the Bhaderwah-Bani road.

On June 12 evening, a policeman was injured when hiding terrorists opened fire upon security forces in the forest area and fled away. Four suspects were also detained in its connection.