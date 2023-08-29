J&K | Two Held For Stabbing A Polytechnic Student In Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 29: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested two persons for allegedly stabbing a Polytechnic student with a sharp weapon in Srinagar.

The accused have been identified as Abrar Shabir a resident of Chadoora and Rahil Ali of Dalgate Srinagar, who have been arrested for assaulting a student with a sharp weapon.

The weapon of offence has also been recovered, police said.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Bemina Police station.

“Two (2) accused namely Abrar Shabir S/O Shabir Dar R/O Chadoora and Rahil Ali S/O Ali Mohd Pehloo R/O Dalgate Srinagar arrested for assaulting/injuring a polytechnic student with a sharp edged weapon. FIR No. 89/2023 registered in Bemina PS. Weapon of offence also recovered”, Srinagar police tweets. (Agencies)