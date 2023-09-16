J&K | Traffic Cop Arrested While Taking Rs 9,000 Bribe In Sonamarg

Srinagar, Sep 16: A team of Anti-Corruption Bureau on Saturday arrested a traffic cop for taking bribe of Rs 9,000 in Sonamarg area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

An official said that ACB team raided traffic official post in Sonamarg today morning and caught red-handed a cop while taking bribe of Rs 9,000.

The cop has been identified as Muhammad Ayoub, working as Selection Grade Constable in Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police. (KNO)