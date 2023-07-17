J&K | Traffic Cop Among 3 Killed In Road Accident In Srinagar

SRINAGAR, July 17: A traffic cop was among three persons killed in a road accident at Maloora Shalteng area of Srinagar, an official said.

Traffic police control room official said that a tipper driver, who lost control over his vehicle, crashed into a three-wheeler and a car near Petrol Pump Maloora this afternoon resulting in the death of three persons including a traffic police cop.

Some other persons were also injured in the incident who have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

The deceased cop, who was on duty on the road when the accident took place identified as Zahoor Ahmad Khan, a resident of Pattan Baramulla, the official added.