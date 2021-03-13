J&K Tourism Deptt organises grand roadshow in Chennai

Evokes huge response from tour operators, public

CHENNAI: The Department of Tourism, J&K in collaboration with the Travel Agents Society of Kashmir (TASK) organised a grand promotional evening and road show in Chennai in which more than 160 prominent travel agents including heads of main travel bodies participated.

The highlight of the event was a detailed presentation of J&K tourism by Addl. Secretary Tourism JK, Waseem Raja about the known and lesser-known tourist destinations, art and craft, pilgrim and adventure tourism besides the upcoming festivals.

The Addl. Secretary Tourism appraised the jam-packed gathering about the rigorous promotional campaign launched by the department to attract tourists from across the country and the positive outcome of the events in terms of increasing tourist footfall during the winter season in the UT.

While highlighting the potential of Chennai as an emerging market for J&K tourism, the Addl. Secretary Tourism sought support from the local travel trade fraternity and the head of the associations for promoting J&K’s tourism potential.

The presentation was followed by an interactive session with the local travel trade, who put forth their suggestions to further improve the tourism services in the UT.

The Addl. Secretary tourism assured the travel trade of all necessary support from J&K tourism in making the traveler’s stay in JK memorable.

Besides, the Addl. Secretary Tourism, the team of J&K tourism was represented by DGM Jammu and Kashmir Tourist Development Corporation Ashwani Gupta, Tourist officer Chennai T.P Singh, President TASK Mir Anwar, General Secretary TASK Athar Yamen Narwari and other office bearers and members of TASK.

The roadshow was attended by various prominent personalities of Chennai including Director Information and PR Tamil Nadu Bhaskaran,

Joint Director Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation P. Pushparaj, travel trade representatives of Chennai including President Tamil Nadu Tour, Travel and Hospitality Association VK T Balan, Chairman TAAI Southern Region K Shah ul Hamid, President Tamil Nadu Tourist Vehicle Operators Association A. Afzal, Secretary ADTOI Tamil Nadu Chapter Ashok Kumar, Director Tollywood John Vijay and other tour operators.

The dignitaries who addressed the audience praised J&K tourism for the grand road show and reiterated their unflinching support for tourism in J&K.

The audience was mesmerised by colourful musical performances during the event.

J&K Tourism led by Addl. Secretary Tourism also addressed the regional press in the afternoon.

During the interaction, Addl. Secretary Tourism appraised the media about the current tourism scenario in J&K and the promotional activities launched by the department within the UT and outside markets.

During the sidelines of the events, the Addl Secretary tourism also interacted with local FM channels and other local media for the promotion of J&K tourism.

In order to promote tourism outside the UT, the Department has sanctioned 21 road shows in different parts of the country.

Besides, the department has also been participating in various travel marts and has launched the promotional campaign at airports, railway stations, metros and through print, electronic and digital media.

The Addl. Secretary Tourism assured the travel trade of Chennai that all necessary covid related protocols are being followed religiously at various tourist destinations, hotels and also during events and festivals.

At the beginning of the event, President TASK Mir Anwar gave a welcome address and highlighted the vast tourism potential of the JK. He urged the travel agents to promote JK as the top tourist destination which has every product to offer for all tastes of travelers.

A small marathon was also organised on Marina Beach today morning to create a buzz on JK Tourism.

Various other office bearers were also part of the roadshow who put in untiring efforts to make the event a grand success.