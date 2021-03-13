Chairperson J&K Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission calls on LG

JAMMU: Justice (Retd.) G D Sharma, Chairperson Jammu and Kashmir Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission today called on the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

During his meeting with the Lt Governor, the Chairperson discussed a range of issues pertaining to the welfare of Socially & Educationally Backward Classes and submitted the interim report of the Commission.

The Lt Governor urged Sh. Sharma to continue making the necessary recommendations to safeguard the interests of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes.

The Lt Governor also reiterated J&K Government’s commitment to ensure equitable development of all sections and classes of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.