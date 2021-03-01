J&K to be a winter sports hub

Having all the requisite potentialities, Jammu and Kashmir can definitely emerge as a winter sports hub and to realise this vision getting fructified on expected lines, what is needed is the minimum required infrastructure but of world class standards and peaceful environment , the latter being more important to instil confidence and a sense of security in the visiting athletes as also in a great number of tourists to watch and participate in such sports, most of whom are from foreign countries. At the event of the inauguration of the second ”Khelo India Winter Games” in Gulmarg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi being quite optimistic about Jammu and Kashmir emerging as a winter sports hub of the country lends credence to how winter sports could be as important and vital as those sports generally played in summer months, towards promoting sports and the related talent in the country. The five days long sports event could make India register its name in the arena of International winter games wherein Jammu and Kashmir as a hub could get its due niche recognised ina significant way. Gulmarg, the epicentre of such games which has been otherwise acknowledged as a winter sports destination to the extent of international fame , usually witnesses lot of activities related to winter sports around this time every year and since there had been a good amount of snow this winter which is an important ingredient of such sports , athletes from as many as 27 states and Union Territories are to exhibit their sports skill and dexterity in ahealthy and competitivesportsman spirit and environment. Moreover, ‘Khelo India Winter Games’ is a mission to bring the youth of the country together and show to the world the existing talent in our young athletes even in such games. The event was organised through a virtual mode from New Delhi in which in addition to the Prime Minister, the Union Sports Minister Kiran Rijiju and the UT Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha were present in Gulmarg to give a ”go ahead” to games like alpine skiing , Nordic ski, snowboarding , sky mountaineering, ice hockey, ice skating and the like . The keen competition among the athletes, the number of whom was no less , say 600, was going to make these games really more popular to motivate many to take to such games . The other side of these sports and games being played by so manysportspersons from 27 different states was their expected playing of a major role in spreading the message of peace, unity, goodwill , love as well as empowerment across the country which is needed the most with each passing day to make this nation stronger. The other important development in the subject matter is the decision of the Union Sports Ministry to give Mata Vaishno Devi Sports Complex a ‘Khelo India Academy ‘ accreditation. That was going to accord more purpose and utility to the complex academy in imparting necessary training to and moulding of the available sports talent and budding athletes to bring laurels to the UT and the country. Apart from the apparent purpose of such sports events , there were larger gains and aims attached to it in that the youth could be channelized into constructive activities in which many of them, as such, could find their career opportunities and means of livelihood through sports. What was , however, needed was providing the requisite infrastructure , quality training and world class coaching and modern resources to promote sports in the country. UT Sports Department and Sports Council had to walk a few steps more than the routine to let it happen