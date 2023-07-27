J&K | Three Booked Under PSA In Bandipora And Baramulla Districts

SRINAGAR, July 27: J&K police on Thursday booked three persons in North Kashmir under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) for their alleged anti-national and anti-social activities.

Police said the trio were booked under PSA in Baramulla and Bandipora districts of Jammu and Kashmir after obtaining formal detention orders from competent authority.

Police said in Baramulla Tanveer Ahmad Khan of Taripora Sheeri was booked under PSA for his involvement in anti-national activities . The booked person has been detained and subsequently lodged in District Jail Kathua.

In Bandipora, police booked two persons under PSA for their involvement in anti-national and anti-social activities.

The duo identified as Hilal Ahmad Parray of Kochak Mohalla Hajin and Abdul Hameed Parray of Syed Mohalla Hajin have been lodged in Central Jail Kot Balwal Jammu.

“Many cases were registered against them and were involved in anti-national/anti-social activities.

Despite their involvement in many FIRs, they did not mend their anti-national/anti-social activities and were again involved in such types of activities,” a police spokesman said.

Moreover, police in Baramulla said that they booked a notorious drug smuggler identified as Irfan Rasool Lone alias Danish of Fatehgarh Sheeri under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority.

The booked drug smuggler has been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jammu.