J&K | Thousands Congregate For Prayers On Last Friday Of Ramadan

SRINAGAR, Apr 5: Thousands of devout Muslims offered congregational prayers in Jammu and Kashmir on the last Friday of the ongoing month of Ramadan.

The largest congregational prayer gathering was held at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar.

The shrine houses the holy relic of the Prophet of Islam. This is the holiest Muslim shrine in J&K.

Former Chief Ministers, Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were among the devotees who offered Friday prayers at Hazratbal shrine.

Large gatherings for Friday prayers were held at different mosques in Jammu division and other places in the Valley.