J&K | Suspicious Bag Found in Srinagar Outskirt, No IED: Police

SRINAGAR, October 24: On Monday morning Parimpora area of central Kashmir’s Srinagar district, officials said.

A senior police officer told that a joint team of police, 02 RR of army and CRPF found a suspicious Bag containing small cylinder and urea in orchards in Parimpora.

The officer further said that to remain on safer side, A small controlled blast was done to open the Bag.

However foul play cannot to ruled, officer added.(Agencies)