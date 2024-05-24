Summer Vacation Announced For District Courts In Jammu Province From June 10 To 24

JAMMU, May 24: The district courts in the summer zone of Jammu province, excluding those in district Kishtwar, Doda, and specific courts in Ramban and Kathua, will observe a 15-day summer vacation from June 10 to June 24, 2024.

The principal district and sessions judges, along with Chief Judicial Magistrates of the concerned districts, are instructed to arrange for the disposal of urgent criminal cases during this period within their respective jurisdictions, reads an order issued by the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.