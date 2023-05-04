J&K State Taxes Deptt Bags SKOCH Award 2023

Deptt honoured in Finance Silver category for the successful implementation of GST

SRINAGAR, MAY 04: The State Taxes Department of Government of Jammu and Kashmir has bagged the SKOCH Award 2023 in Finance Silver category for the successful implementation of GST.

The award is a recognition for the State Taxes Department and the taxpayers who have been an integral part in the implementation of the GST across Jammu and Kashmir.

The Commissioner State Taxes ,Dr. Rashmi Singh highlighted the achievements of department and the various innovative measures taken by Additional Commissioner Kashmir Shakeel Maqbool, Additional Commissioner Jammu, Namrita Dogra; Additional commissioner Tax Planning J&K , Ankita Kar, and efforts put by all the officers and officials of the State Taxes Department, J&K for translating the concept of One Nation One Tax of GST regime into practical action and for rooting implementation of GST in a pragmatic way.

During the award process, the department first got order of merit certificate based on its first round of presentation and thereafter final judging was done on final presentation delivered today by Commissioner with queries responded to by both the Additional Commissioners.

The innovative strategies applied by the department for outreach and awareness were appreciated by the forum besides approach of State taxes department in combining a promotive approach along with preventive and bringing better convergence of all stakeholders that was highly applauded.

Pertinent to mention, the SKOCH Awards 2023 recognized outstanding initiatives and efforts in the fields of governance, finance, health, education, and other domains.

The SKOCH Awards have become an annual event which honours individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the development of India through innovative and sustainable solutions. The awards aim to encourage the spread of best practices, promote the culture of innovation, and recognize excellence in governance.

This year, the Skoch Awards recognized several noteworthy initiatives, including those aimed at strengthening healthcare infrastructure, promoting financial inclusion, empowering women, enhancing digital literacy, and fostering sustainable agriculture , who have worked tirelessly to bring about positive change in their communities.