J&K Stall Awarded For Presentation, Design At TTF Kolkata

Deptt presents road map for sustainable tourism, new products, services offered in J&K

KOLKATTA, Jul 17: The J&K Tourism stall was awarded for its presentation and design at the concluding ceremony of three day Travel & Tourism Fair (TTF)-2023 here.

The award to J&K was given by CEO, Fairfest Media, Sanjiv Aggarwal during the last day of three day fair, attended by representatives of participant countries, States and UTs besides organizations working in various tourism sectors across the country.

Earlier, the J&K Tourism department gave a detailed presentation on tourist scenario of J&K, tourism products and services, future prospects as well as new initiatives by the department.

The presentation also highlighted about the scope and role of sustainable tourism and responsibility on the part of stakeholders and tourists to sustain the ecology and future of tourism. The presentation also talked about the initiatives of Government for sustaining and improving the tourist footfall to the UT by enhancing the experiences of tourists and providing them more services and products.

The delegates, during the presentation, were briefed about the new homestay policy launched by the Government as well as resolve to reduce the carbon footprints at the destinations and the introduction of new segments like adventure trails, horticulture tourism, heritage tourism, MICE and the effort to link local art and craft with the tourist experiences. The delegates were informed that to further improve the grievance redressal mechanism a dedicated helpdesk has been set up for the tourists.

It may be recalled that the J&K Tourism stall at the TTF saw a huge rush of visitors comprising prospective tourists, travel agents, travel writers enquiring about the tourism services and products available in the UT.

The fair brought together industry leaders, top media professionals and the entire travel industry from the Eastern part of the country particularly West Bengal and beyond. Around 400 exhibitors from the entire country and many foreign exhibitors including from Thailand, Mauritius, South Africa participated in the three day long tourism fest.

This year, a large contingent of tour operators and hoteliers from J&K, including many women travel entrepreneurs, also attended the fair for which adequate arrangements were made by the Tourism Department.