DE Web Desk
Jammu, Jun 18: Security forces on Sunday dug out a large quantity of rusted explosive material, including 11 RPG rounds and grenades, from underneath rocks in a forested area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.
The recovery was made from Seri Chowana forest during a joint search operation by police and security forces, they said.
The officials said the explosive material, which also included a number of grenades, was found hidden underneath the rocks, apparently kept there by terrorists over two decades ago.
All the explosive material, numbering nearly 50, was later destroyed in a controlled explosion by the experts of the bomb disposal squad, they said.
Large Cache Of Rusted Explosive Material Seized Underneath Rocks In J&K’s Poonch
