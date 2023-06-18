Large Cache Of Rusted Explosive Material Seized Underneath Rocks In J&K’s Poonch

DE Web Desk

Jammu, Jun 18: Security forces on Sunday dug out a large quantity of rusted explosive material, including 11 RPG rounds and grenades, from underneath rocks in a forested area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.

The recovery was made from Seri Chowana forest during a joint search operation by police and security forces, they said.

The officials said the explosive material, which also included a number of grenades, was found hidden underneath the rocks, apparently kept there by terrorists over two decades ago.

All the explosive material, numbering nearly 50, was later destroyed in a controlled explosion by the experts of the bomb disposal squad, they said.