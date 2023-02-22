J&K SIA Arrests Three Persons Running Narco Terror Syndicate

DE Web Desk

Srinagar, Feb 22: The Jammu and Kashmir Police’s State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Wednesday raided four premises of narco terror suspects and arresting three persons who ran the syndicate.

In a statement, the SIA said: “Targeting the financial networks of terror outfits with an aim to destroy its ecosystem and support structure completely, SIA Kashmir conducted searches on Monday at multiple locations in districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Budgam and Baramulla.

“About 4 premises of narco terror suspects in different districts of Kashmir were searched on Tuesday viz residential premises of Abdul Rashid Bhat R/O Padgampora, Awantipora, Danish Farooq R/O Nasrullapora, Budgam, Abdul Rashid Mir R/O Amargrah, Sopore and Ovais Gul Bhat R/O Hardu Akad Anantnag in compliance to search warrant obtained from the Court of Special Judge, designated under NIA Act (TADA/POTA) Srinagar in connection with investigation of case FIR No. 19/2022, U/S 8/21,29 NDPS Act, 13,17, 18, 39,40 UA (P) Act read with section 120-B, 121, 121 A IPC of P/S CI/SIA Srinagar, registered in Police Station CIK (SIA) Kashmir.A

“The investigation of the case has so far unearthed a narco terror module that was being operated by proscribed terrorist organisations across the border in coordination with Central Jail Srinagar based handlers.

“The investigations established so far that the syndicate had succeeded in smuggling around 24 kg of narcotics worth crores of rupees from Pakistan, transported it to different places through human couriers, sold it to dealers at different places, collected the sale proceeds, and used a large portion of the proceeds for prohibited activities for supporting and nurturing terror activities.

“The narcotics proceeds were used for personal financial enrichment of members of the syndicate besides, huge narcotic proceeds were channelized to support and finance terror activities in the valley.

“Three members of the syndicate including a lady have been arrested so far.”