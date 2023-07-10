J&K shooter bags silver in WC Paralympic Shooting C’ship, Indian Army lauds

Jammu, July 10: As India showcased splendid performance by winning top three spots in the 25 meters Sports Pistol event, a shooter from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have also made the nation proud by winning silver medal in the said event at the World Cup Paralympic Shooting Championship held at Osijek, Croatia.

As per reports reaching here, Rahul Jakhar from Haryana won the gold medal while Amir Ahmad Bhat from Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir claimed silver medal and Nihal Singh from Rajasthan won the bronze medal.

The India Army while congratulating the soldier, tweeted, “#Proud #IndianArmy Shooter Lance Havildar Amir Ahmad Bhat won #SilverMedal in P3-Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 event, in Osijek 2023 World Shooting Para Sports World Cup held at #Osijek, #Croatia and brought laurels to the Nation.”

The shooters however, will participate in the next competition at World Championship Paralympic Shooting at Lima from September 17 to 29, 2023.

The J&K shooter is being trained by Coach Rajesh Kumar, from Bishnah tehsil of Jammu, who himself is an international medallist and has coached the Indian Army shooters.