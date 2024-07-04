J&K | Senior Engineer To Lead Inquiry Into Misconduct Charges

JAMMU, July 4: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has appointed Naresh Kumar, Chief Engineer, Irrigation & Flood Control, Kashmir, as an Inquiry Officer (IO) to investigate charges against Najeeb-ul Aziz Tramboo, former Executive Engineer, and Bashir Ahmad Dar, current Executive Engineer, I&FC Division Shopian.

As per the order, Zahoor Ahmad Shah will serve as the Presenting Officer in the case. The Inquiry Officer has been asked to submit his report and recommendations within 15 days.

