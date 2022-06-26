J&K: Security tightened ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Kathua, June 26: Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, the security has been tightened at the gateway of Jammu and Kashmir at Lakhanpur.

RC Kotwal, SSP of Kathua said, “Lakhanpur is the gateway of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir from the Punjab side and we have arranged all kinds of securities. I can assure you that no tourists will face any kind of problems.”

“We are building reception yards, reception centres for the tourists’ registration and can easily move ahead and till now, all the cars are moving with escorts,” he added.

“We have some from Hoshiarpur and this is our 34th bhandara which is been organised. Everyone comes and joins our Bhandara harmoniously and we have all the arrangements for the tourists like- food, medicines, and accommodation,” Gaurav a pilgrim from Punjab.

“Around 25-30 people are accompanying. For two years we have been waiting for this moment so that we can go on this pilgrimage. Finally, the moment has come and everyone is happily joining us.” says another pilgrim.

Earlier this week, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha reviewed the security arrangements and preparations for Amarnath Yatra at Unified Command Meeting in Srinagar.

About three lakh pilgrims are likely to take part in the pilgrimage to the cave shrine located in the upper reaches of south Kashmir.

While online registration has already begun, the pilgrimage is scheduled to be held for 43 days between June 30 and August 11.

The Amarnath shrine pilgrimage to the 3,880-meter-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva, located in the upper reaches of the Himalayas. (AGENCIES)