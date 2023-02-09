DE Web Desk
JAMMU, Feb 9: Security forces on Thursday busted a hideout and recovered ammunition and explosive material in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, sources said.
A team of police, assisted by the Army, launched a search operation in the Naka Manjari area. It busted a hideout and recovered ammunition and explosive material, they said.
Four AK rifle magazines with ammunition, two grenades, some explosive material, one binocular and other material were recovered, the sources said.
Ammunition, Explosive Material Recovered From Hideout In J&K’ Poonch
DE Web Desk