J&K | Rs 7 Lakh, “Believed To Be Proceeds Of Terrorism,” Seized From Poonch, One Arrested

Poonch, Jun 12: With the arrest of a person, police on Monday recovered Rs 7 lakh in cash, “believed to be proceeds of terrorism,” from a house in village Allapeer here.

“The cash is believed to be proceeds of terrorism. Further investigation is underway,” a police officer said.

A case under sections 13/18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and sections 4/5 of the Explosive Substance Act has been registered at the Poonch police station, police said.

The operation was led by Poonch Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Vinay Sharma.

“During the questioning, the accused Mohd Safeer disclosed that the cash amounting to Rs 7 lakh which is believed to be proceeds of terrorism was kept hidden in his house at AllaPeer,” the officer said.

Investigating officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mohd Shafiq, DySP Dar Poonch along with a police party and executive Magistrate first class Poonch were also present. (Agencies)