J&K Resident Commission Retrieves 1 Kanal, 11.2 Marlas Land At New Delhi

NEW DELHI, Jul 14: The J&K Resident Commission today carried an eviction drive and retrieved land measuring 1 Kanal and 11.2 Marlas with built up temporary structures at Kashmir House, Rajaji Marg here, which was under unauthorized occupation of unknown persons.

The drive was carried on the directions and guidance of Estates Officer, J&K Resident Commission, New Delhi, Niraj Kumar.

The eviction proceedings were initiated under Section-4 of the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act,1971 issued initially to the Central Public Works Department, followed by another notice under Section-4 of the Public Premises (Eviction of unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1971 issued to all the unknown unauthorized occupants at Kashmir House, Rajaji Marg, staying on the above piece of land who were also making an unauthorized use of water and electricity to facilitate their stay.

Subsequently, the Estates Officer, Resident Commission, J&K Govt, New Delhi passed an eviction order under sub-section (1) of Sec. 5 of the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1971, against all the unauthorized occupant(s) particulars of whom were not known.

Notwithstanding even after completion of prescribed legal procedure, the unauthorized occupants did not vacate the premises even after the lapse of period of 15 days as specified in the eviction order passed by the Estates Officer and thereafter, no notice of appeal or stay against the order of eviction issued by the Estates Officer was received.

Eventually, the Estates Officer, J&K Resident Commission along with the assistance provided by various wings of J&K Police, J&K PW(R&B), New Delhi and staff of the J&K Resident Commission, New Delhi evicted all the unauthorized occupants from the premises today. All the unauthorized occupants were given opportunity to remove their belongings and the process of eviction was completed in a peaceful manner.