J&K reports two fresh COVID deaths, 1148 new cases

JAMMU, Jan 11: Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported 1148 fresh coronavirus positive cases, 442 more than the previous day’s tally, while two persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said.

They said that 640 of the cases were reported from Jammu Division and 508 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 346506.

Among others, the fresh cases include 13 doctors, 12 CRPF personnel and as many as J-K Police personnel.

Giving district-wise details, officials said that Srinagar reported 256 cases, Baramulla 94, Budgam 59, Pulwama 12, Kupwara 30, Anantnag 18, Bandipora 19, Ganderbal 5, Kulgam 13, Shopian 2, Jammu 301, Udhampur 77, Rajouri 29, Doda 10, Kathua 64, Samba 26, Kishtwar 4, Poonch 45, Ramban 12 and Reasi 71. (AGENCIES)