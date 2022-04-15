J&K: Reports of stone-pelting false, soldiers killed in accident, clarifies Army

Srinagar, April 15: The Indian Army on Thursday refuted reports of stone-pelting leading to the loss of lives of its personnel and clarified that three of their soldiers died in an accident caused owing to the wet road conditions.

“It has already been clarified by the Jammu and Kashmir Police that information shared on social media that the accident was caused by a stone-pelting incident in the area is false. Rumours may be avoided and peace be maintained,” Public Relations Officer (Defence) Srinagar said in a press release.

“Owing to the wet road conditions, the driver seemingly lost control over the vehicle and it skidded off the road. The eight injured soldiers were shifted to District Hospital Shopian, where two among them were declared dead,” PRO (Defence) added.

The Army further informed that one soldier had received minor injuries and was discharged from District Hospital.

“The five other injured soldiers were evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar. The third soldier also succumbed to injuries. Four soldiers are presently at 92 Base Hospital and are being treated,” the release stated.

The PRO has also requested all to stay away from rumours and false news.

Notably, a total of four terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have been neutralised in an encounter with security forces at Badigam, Zainapora area of Shopian today. (Agencies)