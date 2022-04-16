J&K reports 9 fresh Covid case, 449107 recovered, 2,24,19,665 Covid doses administered so far

JAMMU, APRIL 16: The Government today informed that 09 fresh positive case of novel Corona virus (COVID-19)have been reported today from Kashmir division, thus taking the total number of positive cases to 453929.

Moreover,08 more COVID-19 patients from Kashmir division have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals.

The Bulletin also informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed casesremains51 across J&K.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that15,911doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to2,24,19,665.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 453929 positive cases, 71are Active Positive (03in Jammu Division and 68 in Kashmir Division), 449107 have recovered and 4750 have died; 2327 in Jammu division and 2423in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 24742064 test results available, 453929 samples have tested positive and 24288135 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 19,620 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6412842 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 30731 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 71 in isolation and 493520 in home surveillance. Besides, 5883769 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 07 cases and Baramulla reported 02 cases while as Budgam, Bandipora, Anantnag, Kupwara, Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian and Ganderbal reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly, the bulletin informs that no fresh case was discovered today from any district of Jammu Division.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

Further the bulletin also informs the public that for any kind of COVID-19 query, logon to www.covidrelief.jk.gov.in

