J&K Reports 8 Covid-19 Cases, No Death

JAMMU, Apr 27: Jammu and Kashmir recorded eight new covid-19 cases while there was no death due to it in the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

They said that three of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu district, two each from Srinagar and Bandipora and one from Anantnag, taking the overall tally to 454021—166328 in Jammu and 287693 in Kashmir.

There was no death reported in the last 24 hours, they said. So far 4751 persons have succumbed to the virus—2328 in Jammu and 2423 in Kashmir.

Besides, they said, five Covid-19 patients recovered during the time—all from Jammu. So far 449212 people have recovered, leaving the active case tally at 58— 42 in Jammu and 16 in Kashmir.

The officials said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. They also informed that 22539 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K. (Agencies)