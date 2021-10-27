J&K reports 70 new covid-19 cases, 86 recoveries in last 24 hours

SRINAGAR, Oct 27: The Government Bulletin on COVID today informs that 70 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 06 from Jammu division and 64 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 331865.

Moreover, 86 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including09 from Jammu Division and 77 from Kashmir Division.

The Bulletin informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed cases remains 49 here.

On COVID vaccination, the Bulletin in forms that 63,941 doses of COVID vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours across the UT bringing the cumulative number of doses administered here to 14,383,512.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 331865 positive cases, 838 are Active Positive (121 in Jammu Division and 717 in Kashmir Division), 326596have recovered and 4431 have died; 2176 in Jammu division and 2255 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 1604584test results available, 331865 samples have tested positive and 156713419 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 34,994 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 3757831persons have been enlisted for observation which included 6612 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 838 in isolation and 449685 in home surveillance. Besides, 3296265persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 49 cases, Baramulla reported 03 cases, Budgam reported 03 cases, Pulwama reported no cases, Kupwara reported 04 cases, Anantnag reported no case, Bandipora reported 02 cases, Ganderbal reported 03cases while Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported02 cases, Udhampur reported no case, Rajouri reported no cases, Doda reported 02 cases, Kishtwar reported 01case, Reasi reported 01 case while Kathua, Samba, Poonch and Ramban reported no fresh cases for today.

