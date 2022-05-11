J&K reports 7 new Covid cases, no fresh death

JAMMU, May 11: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 07 fresh Covid cases, taking the number of infected persons to 454125 however, no fatality reported due to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the new cases, 06 were from the Jammu division and 01 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, Officials said.

There are 57 active cases in the union territory while the number of recoveries so far has been 449317, officials said.

08 covid-19 patients recovered today, 02 from Jammu division and 06 from Kashmir division , they said. (Agencies)