J&K Reports 622 Covid-19 Cases, No Death

JAMMU, Aug 13: Jammu and Kashmir reported 622 fresh covid-19 cases even as there was no death due to the virus during the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

They said that 77 cases were reported from Jammu division and 545 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 473219. Among the cases, 172998 are from Jammu division and 300221 from Kashmir Valley.

Providing district wise details of the cases, they said, Jammu reported 42 cases, Udhampur 3, Rajouri 5, Doda 2, Kathua 3, Samba 1, Kishtwar 13, Poonch 2, Ramban 5, Reasi 1, Srinagar 212, Baramulla 110, Budgam 62, Pulwama 16, Kupwara 62, Anantnag 24, Bandipora 16, Ganderbal 14, Kulgam 27 and Shopian 2.

There was no death due to the virus during the time. So far 4777 people have succumbed to the virus and among them include 2346 from Jammu division and 2431 from the Valley.

Besides, they said, 777 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—185 from Jammu division and 592 from Kashmir Valley. There are now 4579 active cases— 739 in Jammu and 3840 in Kashmir.

The officials said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. Also 23050 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered in J&K during the time, they added. (Agencies)