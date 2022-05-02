J&K reports 6 fresh positive cases, 449241 recovered, 2,27, 15,274 Covid doses administered so far

JAMMU, MAY 2: The Government today informed that 06 fresh positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19)have been reported today; 03fromJammudivision and 03 from Kashmir division, thus taking the total number of positive cases to 454053.

Moreover, 11more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals, 07 from Jammu division and 04 from Kashmir division.

The Bulletin also informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed casesremains51 across J&K.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that12,133doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to2,27, 15,274.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 454053 positive cases, 61are Active Positive (38in Jammu Division and 23in Kashmir Division), 449241 have recovered and 4751 have died; 2328 in Jammu division and 2423in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 25025035 test results available, 454053 samples have tested positive and 24570982 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 14,629 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6466161 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 27822persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 61 in isolation and 502257 in home surveillance. Besides, 5931270 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the Bulletin informs that Jammu reported 03 fresh cases, Srinagar reported 02 cases and Kupwara reported 01 case while as no other district across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

Further the bulletin also informs the public that for any kind of COVID-19 query, logon to www.covidrelief.jk.gov.in

The readers can also reach us on the official Twitter account of DIPR-J&K @diprjk; website: http://www.jkdirinf.in; Webportal: jkinfonews.com and Facebook: @dipr.jammu.kashmir.