J&K Reports 50 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, No Death

JAMMU, Apr 10: Jammu and Kashmir reported 50 fresh covid-19 cases while there was no death due to the virus during the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

They said that 32 cases were reported from Jammu division and 18 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 480223. Among the cases, 174303 are from Jammu division and 305919 from Kashmir Valley.

Providing district wise details of the cases, 20 cases were reported Jammu, nine from Pulwama, seven each from Samba, six from Srinagar, two each from Doda, Reasi, Kupwara and one each from Poonch and Baramulla.

There was no death either from Jammu division or Kashmir valley during the time. So far 4788 people succumbed to the virus and among them include 2355 from Jammu division and 2433 from the Valley.

Besides, they said, 16 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—all from Jammu division. There are now 426 active cases— 158 in Jammu and 268 in Kashmir.