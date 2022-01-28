J&K reports 4354 new Covid-19 cases, five deaths

Jammu, Jan 28: Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 4354 fresh Covid cases, taking the number of infected persons to 424085 while five persons died due to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the new cases, 1440 were from the Jammu division and 2914 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, Officials said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of cases at 916, followed by 763 in Jammu district.

There are 45156 active cases in the union territory while the number of recoveries so far has been 374282, officials said.

Moreover, 5850 Covid-19 patients recovered during the time, 1918 from Jammu Division and 3932 from Kashmir, they said. (Agencies)