J&K reports 418 fresh positive cases, 466445 recovered

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 17:The Government today informed that 418fresh positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19)have been reported today; 90from Jammu division and 328 from Kashmir division, thus taking the total number of positive cases to 474690.

Moreover, 709 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 113 from Jammu division and 596from Kashmir division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 474690 positive cases, 3466are Active Positive (554in Jammu Division and 2912 in Kashmir Division), 466445 have recovered and 4779 have died; 2347 in Jammu division and 2432 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 26324868 test results available, 474690samples have tested positive and 25850178 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 9,422 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6699386 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 144 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 3466 in isolation and 347 in home surveillance. Besides, 6690650 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the Bulletin informs that in Kashmir division, Srinagar reported 116 cases, Baramulla reported 52 cases, Budgam 47 cases, Pulwama reported 07cases, Kupwara reported74 cases, Anantnag reported05 cases, Bandipora reported 05 cases, Ganderbal reported 14 cases, Kulgam reported 07casewhile as Shopian reported 01 fresh case for today.

Similarly in Jammu division, Jammu reported 05 cases, Udhampur 07, Rajouri 04, Doda 05, Kathua 05, Samba 00, Kishtwar 10, Poonch 01, Ramban 04 while as Reasi reported no fresh case for today.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

Further the bulletin also informs the public that for any kind of COVID-19 query, logon to www.covidrelief.jk.gov.in

The readers can also reach us on the official Twitter account of DIPR-J&K @diprjk; website: http://www.jkdirinf.in; Webportal: jkinfonews.com and Facebook: @dipr.jammu.kashmir.