J&K reports 31 new Covid cases, no fresh death

JAMMU, March 24: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 31 fresh Covid cases, taking the number of infected persons to 453626 however, no fatality reported due to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the new cases, 01 were from the Jammu division and 30 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, Officials said.

There are 134 active cases in the union territory while the number of recoveries so far has been 448742, officials said.

Moreover, 09 Covid-19 patients recovered during the time, 05 from Jammu Division and 04 from Kashmir, they said.