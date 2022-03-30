J&K Reports 30 Fresh Covid Cases, No Death

JAMMU, March 30: Jammu and Kashmir reported 30 fresh Covid-19 cases while there was no death due to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

They said two of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu Division and 28 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 453720.

Giving district wise details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 24 cases, Baramulla 4, Budgam 0, Pulwama 0, Kupwara 0, Anantnag 0, Bandipora 0, Ganderbal 0, Kulgam 0, Shopian 0, Jammu 2, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 0, Samba 0, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

There was no death reported in the last 24 hours, they said. So far 4750 persons have succumbed to the virus—2327 in Jammu and 2423 in Kashmir.

Besides, they said, 26 Covid-19 patients—one from Jammu and 25 from Valley— recovered during the time. So far 448824 people have recovered, leaving the active case tally at 146— 12 in Jammu and 134 in Kashmir.

They said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. They also informed that 21471 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K. (Agencies)