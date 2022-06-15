J&K reports 25 fresh positive cases, 449526 recovered, 23,15,67,29 Covid doses administered so far

SRINAGAR, JUNE 15:The Government today informed that 25 fresh positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19)have been reported today; 13 from Jammu division and 12 from Kashmir division, thus taking the total number of positive cases to 454398.

Moreover,11 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 04 from Jammu division and 07 from Kashmir division.

The Bulletin also informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed casesremains51 across J&K.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 2,816 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 23,15,67,29.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 454398 positive cases, 113are Active Positive (80in Jammu Division and 33in Kashmir Division), 449526 have recovered and 4752 have died; 2328 in Jammu division and 2424in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 25616455 test results available, 454398samples have tested positive and 25162057 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 10,870COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6559041 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 251persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 113in isolation and 538 in home surveillance. Besides, 6553387 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the Bulletin informs that Jammu reported 13 cases and Srinagar reported 12 cases while as no other district across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.

