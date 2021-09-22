204 new Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, no virus-related death

JAMMU, Sept 22: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded more than 200 fresh cases of coronavirus, the highest daily tally in more than two months, taking the total number of infected people to 3,28,418 while no fresh death due to the virus was reported from the Union Territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the 204 fresh cases, 45 were from Jammu division and 159 from Kashmir division of the UT, the officials said. This was the biggest single day tally of fresh cases since July 16 when 221 cases were reported.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 80 cases followed by 28 cases each in Budgam and Reasi districts.

There are 1,536 active cases in the UT, while the number of recovered patients was 3,22,463, the officials said.

The death toll in the UT due to the pandemic was 4,419 as no fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 46 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the UT as no fresh case was reported since Tuesday evening. (Agencies)