J&K reports 182 new COVID cases, no fresh death in last 24 hours

JAMMU, Nov 25: Jammu and Kashmir reported 182 fresh covid-19 cases even as there was no death due to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

Among the fresh cases, 33 were reported from Jammu Division and 149 from Kashmir, taking the overall tally to 336063.

There was no death either from Kashmir and Jammu division due to the virus during the last 24 hours, they said. So far 4466 persons—2184 in Jammu and 2282 in Kashmir—have died due to the pathogen, they said.

Giving district wise details of the fresh cases, the officials said that Srinagar reported 69 cases, Baramulla 32, Budgam 17, Pulwama 3, Kupwara 11, Anantnag 1, Bandipora 5, Ganderbal 6, Kulgam 5, Shopian 0, Jammu 11, Udhampur 4, Rajouri 3, Doda 1, Kathua 2, Samba 0, Kishtwar 2, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 10. (Agencies)