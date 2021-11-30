J&K reports 171 new positive cases, 330751 recovered, 1,66,25,485 Covid doses administered so far

JAMMU, Nov 30: The Government today informed that 171 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 32 from Jammu division and 139 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 336852.

Moreover, 172 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 22from Jammu Division and 150 from Kashmir Division.

The Bulletin informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 52,425doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,66,25,485.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 336852 positive cases, 1625 are Active Positive (291 in Jammu Division and 1334 in Kashmir Division), 330751 have recovered and 4476 have died; 2185 in Jammu division and 2291in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 17636861 test results available, 336852 samples have tested positive and 17300009 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 48,282 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 4471309 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 7104 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 1625 in isolation and 429468 in home surveillance. Besides, 4028636 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 62 cases, Baramulla reported 42 cases, Budgam reported 16 cases, Pulwama reported 01 case, Kupwara reported 05cases, Anantnag reported 01case, Bandipora reported 03cases, Ganderbal reported 09cases while as Shopian and Kulgam reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 18cases, Udhampur reported 02cases, Rajouri reported 02cases, Doda reported 01case, Kathua reported 03cases, Samba reported no case, Reasi reported 02 cases, Poonch reported 03cases, Ramban reported 01casewhile as Kishtwar reported no fresh cases for today.

The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982/2674444/2674115/2674908/2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283/2430581/2452052/2457313/2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.

In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

Further the bulletin also informs the public that for any kind of COVID-19 query, logon to www.covidrelief.jk.gov.in

The readers can also reach us on the official Twitter account of DIPR-J&K @diprjk; website: http://www.jkdirinf.in; Webportal: jkinfonews.com and Facebook: @JKInformationOfficial.