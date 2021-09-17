J&K Reports 155 New Covid-19 Cases, One Death In Last 24 Hours

JAMMU, Sept 17: The Government on Friday informed that 155 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 22 from Jammu division and 133 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 327621. Also, one COVID death has been reported from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 135 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 34 from Jammu Division and 101 from Kashmir Division.

Besides this, 76.32 percent of the population above the age of 18 years has been vaccinated across Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bulletin also informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed cases remains 46 in the UT of J&K.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 327621 positive cases, 1440 are Active Positive, 321765 have recovered and 4416 have died; 2169 in Jammu division and 2247 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 14204747 test results available, 13877126 samples have been tested as negative till today.

Till date 3443730 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 7083 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 1440 in isolation and 465239 in home surveillance. Besides, 2965552 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 73476 positive cases (including 96 cases reported today) with 752 Active Positive, 71886 recovered (including 41 cases recovered today), 838 deaths; Baramulla has 24130 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 138 Active Positive, 23710 recovered (including 22 cases recovered today), 282 deaths; Budgam reported 23418 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 132 active positive cases, 23079 recovered (including 13 cases recovered today), 207 deaths; Pulwama has 15400 positive cases with 31 Active Positive, 15175 recovered and 194 deaths; Kupwara has 14311 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today), 33 Active Positive, 14112 recoveries (including 07 cases recovered today) and 166 deaths; Anantnag district has 16484 positive cases with 15 Active Positive, 16264 recovered and 205 deaths; Bandipora has 9693 positive cases with 29 Active Positive, 9563 recoveries and 101 deaths; Ganderbal has 10208 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 42 Active Positive, 10087 recoveries and 79 deaths; Kulgam has 11456 positive cases 23 Active Positive, 11316 recoveries and 117 deaths while as Shopian has 5603 positive cases with 04 active positive cases, 5541 recoveries and 58 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 53102 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 60 active positive cases, 51899 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today), 1143 deaths; Udhampur has 11390 positive cases with 05 active positive cases, 11248 recoveries and 137 deaths; Rajouri has 11141 positive cases with 23 active positive, 10882 recoveries and 236 deaths; Doda has 7702 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 59 Active positive, 7512 recovered and 131 deaths; Kathua has 9288 positive cases with 01 active positive case, 9136 recovered and 151 deaths; Samba has 7138 positive cases with no active positive cases, 7018 recoveries and 120 deaths; Kishtwar has 4803 positive cases with 09 Active Positive, 4750 recoveries and 44 deaths; Poonch has 6340 positive cases with 13 active positive, 6230 recoveries and 97 deaths; Ramban has 6011 positive cases with 12 active positive cases, 5932 recoveries and 67 deaths while Reasi has 6527 positive cases with 59 active positive cases, 6425 recoveries and 43 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 327621 positive cases in J&K, 23320 have been reported as travelers while 304301 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 2423 COVID dedicated beds, 2019 Isolation beds with 2012 vacant beds and 404 ICU beds where 399 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 3353 COVID dedicated beds, 3074 Isolation beds where 2994 beds are vacant and 279 ICU beds where 265 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 5776 COVID dedicated beds, 5093 Isolation beds with 5006 beds vacant and 683 ICU beds with 664 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install e-sanjeevani OPD app from Google play store.

To ensure public convenience and avoid chaos & panic crowding at tertiary care hospitals, COVID-19 Triage Facility has been started in Jammu at (i) Chest Disease Hospital, Jammu (opposite GMC Hospital Complex, Jammu, Triage CD Hospital Jammu Contact No.-9541925371, 0191-2561000), (ii) Govt Hospital Gandhinagar (Old Block) Contact No.0191-2459300 and in Srinagar at (i) National Institute of Technology Campus, Hazratbal, Srinagar, Contact No. 9419006991& (ii) SKIMS-JVC Bemina, Contact No. 7006617821, that shall act as “first arrival point” for screening of any COVID +ve patient intending to get admitted in Govt. Medical College Jammu/ Srinagar & Associated Hospitals, SKIMS Soura and other identified dedicated COVID Hospitals under Directorate of Health Services Jammu/ Kashmir.

For COVID +ve cases in periphery areas and districts other than Jammu/ Srinagar, the triage point shall be the concerned District Hospital / New GMCs (Doda/ Kathua/ Rajouri/ Baramulla/ Anantnag). Admission of such patients from these districts to GMC Jammu/ Srinagar, SKIMS Soura etc shall be strictly on referral basis only.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facilities for COVID-19 have been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in the emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining a physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces, wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put the lives of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 24.21 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personnel and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.

Further they are informed that for any kind of COVID-19 query, logon to www.covidrelief.jk.gov.in

The readers can also reach DIPR on the official Twitter account of DIPR-J&K @diprjk; website: http://www.jkdirinf.in; Webportal: jkinfonews.com and Facebook: @JKInformationOfficial.