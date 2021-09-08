COVID positive cases witness increase, one patient dies in J&K

Srinagar, Sep 8: As people continued to violate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), including moving without wearing masks, the number of COVID-positive cases has witnessed major jump in the Kashmir valley, where Srinagar district alone recorded 75 against yesterday’s 46.

One patient died in the Kashmir valley, an official spokesman this evening.

He said the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded 151 new positive cases during the past 24 hours. Out of these 21 from Jammu Division and 130 from Kashmir Division. Yesterday the number positive cases was 126—Kashmir 92 and Jammu 34.

However, 163 more COVID-19 patients have recovered, 20 from Jammu Division and 143 from Kashmir Division.

He said one patient died due to COVID-19 in Kashmir valley today.

No new confirmed case of mucormycosis has been reported today, till now a total of 45 confirmed cases have been reported in the UT of J&K.

As majority people were seen today without moving wearing masks in the civil lines and uptown besides down town, the number of COVID case has witnessed a major jump from 46 recorded yesterday to 75 today.

Baramulla recorded 31 fresh cases today against yesterdays 20. However, south Kashmir district of Shopian continued to maintain zero during the past 48 hours. There was also drop in the number of cases in South Kashmir district of Anantnag. Against yesterdays two it was zero today. (Agencies)