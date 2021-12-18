J&K Reports 151 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death

JAMMU, Dec 18: The Government today informed that 151 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 42 from Jammu division and 109 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 339691.Also, 01 COVID deaths has been reported from Jammu Division.

Moreover, 140 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 45from Jammu Division and 95 from Kashmir Division.

The Bulletin informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed cases remains 50 across J&K..

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 53,799doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,75,61,470.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 339691 positive cases, 1458are Active Positive (361 in Jammu Division and 1097in Kashmir Division), 333722 have recovered and 4511 have died; 2194 in Jammu division and 2317in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 18603920 test results available, 339691 samples have tested positive and 18264229 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 57,069 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 4964590 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 7479persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 1458 in isolation and 428532 in home surveillance. Besides, 4522610 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 55 cases, Baramulla reported 17 cases, Budgam reported 09 cases, Pulwama reported 02cases, Kupwara reported 07 cases, Anantnag reported 01 cases, Bandipora reported 06 cases, Ganderbal reported 12cases while as Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 17cases, Udhampur reported 01case, Rajouri reported 02cases, Doda reported 02 cases, Kathua reported no cases, Samba reported no case, Kishtwar reported 01case, Ramban reported 04 cases, Reasi reported 15 cases while as Poonch reported no fresh cases for today.

