J&K reports 14 fresh COVID deaths, record 6,570 new cases

JAMMU, Jan 25: Jammu and Kashmir reported biggest ever daily spike of 6570 cases while 14 persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours which is highest single-day toll of the present third wave, officials said on Tuesday.

1555 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu Division and 5015 from Kashmir, taking the overall tally to 409166, the officials said.

Regarding the deaths, they said, seven each were reported from Jammu division and Kashmir Valley respectively. So far 4627 people have died due to the virus—2260 in Jammu division and 2367 in Kashmir Valley.

On Saturday last, the J&K recorded previous highest daily case count of 6568 since the onset of the pandemic in 2020. The count was breached by two cases today.

Giving district wise details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 1450 cases, Baramulla 396, Budgam 971, Pulwama 107, Kupwara 395, Anantnag 416, Bandipora 243, Ganderbal 295, Kulgam 697, Shopian 45, Jammu 849, Udhampur 121, Rajouri 100, Doda 114, Kathua 81, Samba 112, Kishtwar 12, Poonch 82, Ramban 41 and Reasi 43.

There has been surge in covid-19 cases in J&K since the start of the New Year. On January 1, J&K reported 169 cases, 165 cases on January 2, 178 on January 3, 199 on January 4, 418 on January 5, 349 on January 6, 542 on January 7, 655 on January 8, 687 on January 9, 706 on January 10, 1148 on January 11, 1695 on January 12, 1966 on January 13, 2456 on January 14, 3251 on January 15, 3499 on January 16, 2817 on January 17, 4651 on January 18 and 5818 on January 19 and 5992 on January 20, 5720 on January 21 and 6253 on January 22 and 5394 on January 24.

A number of these cases were confirmed at diagnostic laboratories of GMC Srinagar and include male (32) from Brain nishat, male (70) from Anantnag, female (85) from Sgr, male (70) from Pulwama, male (32) from Sanatnagar, female (32) from Sanatnagar, female (80) from Naseemabagh, female (26) from Hostel, male (58) from Rawalpora, male (28) from Rawalpora, male (70) from Pulwama, male (31) from Baramulla, male (47) from Sgr, female (30) from Baramulla, male (54) from Sgr, male (30) from Shopian, male (70) from Sgr, female (28) from Sgr, male (23) from Sgr, female (53) from Sgr, female (40) from Budgam,female (74) from Sgr, male (33) from SMHS Hospital, male (30) from Pulwama, male (28) from Sgr, female (26) from Bandipora, female (90) from Budgam, male (65) from Ganderbal, male (17 months) from Budgam, female (27) from Sgr, male (45) from Nishat, male (48) from Sgr, male (67) from Sgr, female (60) from Bemina, female (60) from Baramulla, female (85) from Sgr, male (65) from Sgr, female (50) from Sgr, female (75) from Sgr, male (36) from Sgr, female (32) from Sgr, male (50) from SMHS, female (50) from Bandipora, male (56) from Sgr and male (34) from Sgr.

Besides, they said, 3789 Covid-19 patients recovered during the time—1278 from Jammu Division and 2511 from Kashmir. So far 357163 people have recovered, leaving active case tally at 47376—13812 in Jammu and 33564 in Kashmir.

They said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said.

They also informed that 36, 620 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K. (Agencies)