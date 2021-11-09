JK reports 138 new positive cases, 327681 recovered, 1,53,35,023 Covid doses administered so far

JAMMU, Nov 9: The Government today informed that 138 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 32 from Jammu division and 106 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 333325.Also, 02 Covid deaths have been reported from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 102 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 09from Jammu Division and 93 from Kashmir Division.

The Bulletin informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 77,682 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,53,35,023.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 333325 positive cases, 1199 are Active Positive (158 in Jammu Division and 1041 in Kashmir Division), 327681 have recovered and 4445 have died; 2177 in Jammu division and 2268in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 16557552 test results available, 333325 samples have tested positive and 16224227 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 43,504 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 3977611 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 5458 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 1199 in isolation and 439439 in home surveillance. Besides, 3527070 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 59 cases, Baramulla reported 14 cases, Budgam reported 16 cases, Pulwama reported no case, Kupwara reported 06cases, Anantnag reported no case, Bandipora reported 02cases, Ganderbal reported 08cases while as Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 08cases, Udhampur reported no case, Rajouri reported no case, Doda reported 01case, Kathua reported 05cases, Samba reported 04 cases, Reasi reported 14caseswhile as Kishtwar, Poonch and Ramban reported no fresh cases for today.

The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982/2674444/2674115/2674908/2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283/2430581/2452052/2457313/2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.

In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

Further the bulletin also informs the public that for any kind of COVID-19 query, logon to www.covidrelief.jk.gov.in

The readers can also reach us on the official Twitter account of DIPR-J&K @diprjk; website: http://www.jkdirinf.in; Webportal: jkinfonews.com and Facebook: @JKInformationOfficial.