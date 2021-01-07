J&K reports 127 new cases, three deaths

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday informed that 127 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (106 from Jammu division and 21 from Kashmir division), have been reported thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 122176.

Also three COVID-19 deaths have been reported, 01 from Jammu Division and 02 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 187 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 110 from Jammu Division and 77 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 122176 positive cases, 2396 are Active Positive, 117877 have recovered and 1903 have died; 707 in Jammu division and 1196 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 4011893 test results available, 3889717 samples have been tested as negative till January 7.

Till date 931185 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 28062 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 2396 in isolation and 33630 in home surveillance.

Besides, 865194 persons have completed their surveillance period.