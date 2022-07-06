J&K Reports 113 Covid-19 Cases, Highest In Over 4 Months

JAMMU, July 6: Jammu and Kashmir reported 113 fresh covid-19 cases, highest single day daily in more than four months, even as there was no fatality due to the virus during the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

They said that 78 cases were reported from Jammu division and 35 from Kashmir division, taking the overall tally to 455588.

Giving district wise details, he said, Jammu reported 62 cases, Srinagar 30, Udhampur six, Kathua five Samba, Rajouri and Budgam two each, while Baramulla and Doda reported one case each. Among the total cases, 167383 are from Jammu division and 288205 from Kashmir.

There was no death from Jammu region due to the pathogen in the last 24 hours, they said. So far 4757 persons have succumbed to the virus—2332 in Jammu and 2425 in Kashmir.

Besides, they said, 66 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—52 from Jammu division and 14 from Kashmir Valley. So far 450190 people have recovered, leaving the active case tally at 641— 429 in Jammu and 212 in Kashmir.

The officials said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. They also informed that 8257 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K.