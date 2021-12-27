J&K reports 111 new positive cases, 334976 recovered, 1,81,47,151 Covid doses administered so far

JAMMU, Dec 27: The Government today informed that 111 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 32 from Jammu division and 79 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 340833.Also, 01 COVID death has been reported from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 127 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 43from Jammu Division and 84 from Kashmir Division.

The Bulletin informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed cases remains 50 across J&K..

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 99,241doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,81,47,151.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 340833 positive cases, 1333are Active Positive (344 in Jammu Division and 989in Kashmir Division), 334976 have recovered and 4524 have died; 2197 in Jammu division and 2327in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 19076104 test results available, 340833 samples have tested positive and 18735271 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 46,897 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 5138130 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 8404 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 1333 in isolation and 433256 in home surveillance. Besides, 4690613 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 38 cases, Baramulla reported 19 cases, Budgam reported 05 cases, Pulwama reported 02case, Kupwara reported 03cases, Anantnag reported no case, Bandipora reported 02 cases, Ganderbal reported 09cases,Kulgamreported 01 case while as Shopian reported no fresh case for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 21 cases, Udhampur reported 02 cases, Rajouri reported 01 case, Doda reported 03 cases, Kathua reported 01case, Samba reported no case, Poonch reported 03 cases, Kishtwar reported 01case while as Ramban and Reasi reported no fresh cases for today.

