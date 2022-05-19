J&K reports 11 new Covid cases, no fresh death

JAMMU, MAY 19: The Government today informed that 11 fresh positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19)has been reported today; 09from Jammu division and 02 from Kashmir division, thus taking the total number of positive cases to 454170.

Moreover, 10 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals; 06 from Jammu division and 04 from Kashmir division.

The Bulletin also informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed cases remains 51 across J&K.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 12,100 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,29,53,430.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 454170 positive cases, 54 are Active Positive (41in Jammu Division and 13in Kashmir Division), 449364 have recovered and 4752 have died; 2328 in Jammu division and 2424in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 25300453 test results available, 454170samples have tested positive and 24846283 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 19,708 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6519594 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 26499persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 54 in isolation and 509178 in home surveillance. Besides, 5979111 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the Bulletin informs that Jammu reported 09 cases, Srinagar and Baramulla reported 01 case each while as no other district across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.

