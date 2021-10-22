J&K Reports 108 New Covid-19 Cases, No New Death In Last 24 Hrs

JAMMU, OCT 22: The Government Bulletin on COVID today informs that 108 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 21 from Jammu division and 87 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 331494.

Moreover, 52 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 11 from Jammu Division and 41 from Kashmir Division.

The Bulletin informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed cases remains 49 here.

On COVID vaccination, the Bulletin in forms that73,153 doses of COVID vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours across the UT bringing the cumulative number of doses administered here to 14,094,721.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 331494 positive cases, 870 are Active Positive (140 in Jammu Division and 730 in Kashmir Division), 326195 have recovered and 4429 have died; 2175 in Jammu division and 2254 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 15876555test results available, 331494 samples have tested positive and 15545061 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 43,430 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 3718897persons have been enlisted for observation which included 7424 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 870 in isolation and 452447 in home surveillance. Besides, 3253727persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 47 cases, Baramulla reported 04 cases, Budgam reported 14 cases, Pulwama reported 02 cases, Kupwara reported 01 case, Anantnag reported 04 cases, Bandipora reported 01 case, Ganderbal reported 11 cases, Kulgam reported 03 cases while Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 06 cases, Udhampur reported 01 case, Rajouri reported 03 cases, Doda reported 05 cases, Kathua reported 01 case, Ramban reported 01 case, Reasi reported 04 cases while Samba, Kishtwar and Poonch reported no fresh cases for today.

